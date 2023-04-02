NewsTFT News

Dubai Police launches ‘Ramadan of Goodness’ campaign

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Police/Facebook

The Dubai Police has recently launched a campaign called “Ramadan Al Khair” or “Ramadan of Goodness” which aims to to distribute 11,000 Iftar meals among laborers during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said that this campaign comes as part of the joint efforts and coordination with one of the biggest food delivery company in the UAE.

This initiative aims to enhance security and spread awareness of adhering to laws and safety procedures in labor areas in Dubai.

338552897 530572842592221 2083265381956400185 n
Courtesy: Dubai Police/Facebook

Moreover, as the campaign coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, it promotes the values of compassion, interdependence, and solidarity through a humanitarian action encouraged by our religion: “offering food.”

According to Lieutenant Salma Al Marri, General Coordinator of the ‘Ramadan Al Khair’ campaign, the campaign has so far achieved 66 volunteer hours, with the participation of 74 volunteers. This reflects the willingness of community members to register and participate in this noble initiative from the first day of the campaign.

“Ramadan of Goodness” is an opportunity to educate laborers on their rights and duties, and ensure to keep the communication channels open to establish trust between the police and workers.

 

