Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi officers for 2023-2024 take oath

The Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi, the umbrella group for Filipino organizations in the capital, held their induction and oathtaking for new executive board officers that will carry out their roles in the period 2023-2024. The ceremony took place at the Philippine Embassy Abu Dhabi on April 1, 2023, led by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.
Here’s the complete list of the new Bayanihan Council – Abu Dhabi’s new batch of officers:
Executive Board Officers:
Chairman: Alfonso N. Halibas III
Vice Chairman: Joseph L. Leron
Secretary: Meera O. Fulgar
Treasurer: Aladin Masayon
Auditor: Dyrel A. Paca-oncis
Assistant Secretary: Daisy M. Careno
Assistant Treasurer: Onfore P. Valencia
Assistant Auditor: Emmanuel M. Madayag
Sergeant at Arms: Ronnie C. Renomeron
ATN & Welfare Director: Melissa M. Ignacio
Ethics & Membership Director: Mark Anthony A. Lajom
Learning & Development Director: Alejandro C. Ybanez
Science & Technology Director: Edward John Candaroma
Livelihood & Re-Integration Director: Sanny Javier
Health and Medical Director: Alfred de Leon Acunin
Ex Officio Adviser: Renante G. Abellanosa
Advisers:
Abdulla Ebana
Ethyl Suriba
Gay Marie Jumuad
Jeffrey Uy
Sheryl A. Palacios-Manalo