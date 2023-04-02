NewsTFT News

Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi officers for 2023-2024 take oath

The Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi, the umbrella group for Filipino organizations in the capital, held their induction and oathtaking for new executive board officers that will carry out their roles in the period 2023-2024. The ceremony took place at the Philippine Embassy Abu Dhabi on April 1, 2023, led by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

Here’s the complete list of the new Bayanihan Council – Abu Dhabi’s new batch of officers:

Executive Board Officers:

Chairman: Alfonso N. Halibas III

Vice Chairman: Joseph L. Leron

Secretary: Meera O. Fulgar

Treasurer: Aladin Masayon

Auditor: Dyrel A. Paca-oncis

Assistant Secretary: Daisy M. Careno

Assistant Treasurer: Onfore P. Valencia

Assistant Auditor: Emmanuel M. Madayag

Sergeant at Arms: Ronnie C. Renomeron

ATN & Welfare Director: Melissa M. Ignacio

Ethics & Membership Director: Mark Anthony A. Lajom

Learning & Development Director: Alejandro C. Ybanez

Science & Technology Director: Edward John Candaroma

Livelihood & Re-Integration Director: Sanny Javier

Health and Medical Director: Alfred de Leon Acunin

Ex Officio Adviser: Renante G. Abellanosa

Advisers:

Abdulla Ebana

Ethyl Suriba

Gay Marie Jumuad

Jeffrey Uy

Sheryl A. Palacios-Manalo

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

