UAE President, Vice President review COP28 preparations

Courtesy: WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received progress updates on preparations for hosting COP28, together with the members of the Higher Committee overseeing the planning.

Courtesy: WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed noted that all sectors of society such as the government, private sector, academia, civil society, and other stakeholders should actively participate in the preparations leading up to the COP28.

His Highness emphasized that the UAE is committed to its role as a global convenor. It will continue to promote the environmental and economic prosperity of societies around the world, both today and in the future, as started by the UAE’s Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasized the importance of uniting the world at COP28 UAE. The world coming together in this event would allow the UAE’s message of ’Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ to be carried out effectively.

Courtesy: WAM

COP28 is the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change which aims to unite the world towards agreement on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions to the most pressing global challenge of this time.

To be held on November 30–December 12 at Expo City Dubai, the conference is set to bring together 70,000 participants from 198 countries, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, climate advocates, and other stakeholders.

