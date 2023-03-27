Government officials scored ‘high’ in RPMD’s nationwide survey

In a recent nationwide survey conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD), President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and current Cabinet officials received “high” ratings for approval and trust.

Released on March 23, the national “Boses ng Bayan” survey revealed that 88 percent of Filipinos are happy with the job performance of President Marcos with 90 percent trust ratings. Meanwhile, 86 percent are satisfied with Vice President Duterte with 92 percent trust ratings.

The trust and performance ratings of other top government officials were also covered by the RPMD’s independent and non-commissioned survey.

It showed that Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri has 62 percent approval and 65 percent trust ratings, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez has 60 percent approval and 63 percent trust ratings.

President Marcos and Vice President Duterte’s approval ratings have substantially increased by +5 percentage points since the December 2022 NCR survey. The approval ratings of Senate President Zubiri and House Speaker Romualdez also increased significantly by +4 and +7 percentage points, respectively.

The RPMD also shared the approval and trust ratings of the Marcos Administration Cabinet members. Dr. Paul Martinez, Executive Director of the RPMD, stated that Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ranked first among Cabinet officials. He has an outstanding trust rating of 90 percent and an approval rating of 85 percent. His ratings have increased by +7 percentage points since December 2022.

Ranking second is Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco who gained 77 percent approval and 75 percent trust ratings; sharing the third spot are Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy who both got 75 percent approval ratings, with 70 percent and 88 percent trust ratings respectively; Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman ranks fourth with 73 percent approval and 70 trust ratings. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo got the fifth place with 71 percent approval and 67 percent trust ratings.

Cabinet officials who ranked in sixth to tenth places are the following: Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople who got 68 percent approval and 65 percent trust ratings; Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla with 68 percent approval and 63 percent trust ratings; Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, with 68 percent approval and 60 percent trust ratings; Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, with 67 percent approval and 65 percent trust ratings; Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, with 67 percent approval and 68 percent trust ratings; Health Acting Secretary Rosario Vergeire with 67 percent approval and 70 percent trust ratings; Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno with 66 percent approval and 68 percent trust ratings; Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. with 66 percent approval and 72 trust ratings; Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Acuzar with 65 percent approval and 62 percent trust ratings; Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan with 63 percent approval and 61 percent trust ratings; and Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma with 63 percent approval and 60 percent trust ratings.

RPMD’s independent and non-commissioned nationwide “Boses ng Bayan” survey was conducted in all provinces nationwide from February 25-March 8, 2023 with a total of 10,000 adult respondents.

The poll respondents were all registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-1% and a 95% confidence level. The number of respondents per city were proportionally distributed based on official voting population statistics, and they were chosen at random.