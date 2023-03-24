23-year-old housewife Linda Andrade spends Dh20,000 every month on self-care products

Linda Andrade, a 23-year-old housewife in Dubai, has been trending on social media because of her monthly spend on self-care products and fashion staples which costs around Dh20,000 or almost Php300,000 every month.

In her TikTok videos, she showed that she spends Dh2,755 (Php40,000) on skincare and makeup, Dh1,836 (Php27,000) on hair, Dh2,203 (Php32,000) on manicures, Dh1,836 (Php27,000) on spas, Dh367 (Php 5,000) on food supplements, Dh2,570 (Php38,000) on personal training, and Dh7,345 (Php108,000) on designer wear.

“Taking care of yourself is a form of self-love and self-respect. For me, Dh20,000 per month is a reasonable amount to spend on self-care,” she said in an interview with Khaleej Times.

However, she explained that her spending does not merely revolve around self-indulgence. She also sees to it that she makes regular contributions to charitable causes through zakaat and sadqa, especially now that Ramadan is here, she is inspired to be involved in a lot of charity work.

Linda Naseeruddin comes from Jordanian roots. She moved to the US when she was two years old and grew up in California. She and her husband Ricky Andrade met in a gym four years ago and the two got married. Ricky is a successful entrepreneur who has a business in currency trading, among many.

Linda and Ricky visited Dubai as tourists in 2021. They have decided to move there eventually after falling in love with the city.

The 23-year-old also hopes to appear in reality TV shows such as Dubai Bling and Real Housewives of Dubai, as she sees that she can be a perfect candidate for both shows.