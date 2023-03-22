NewsTFT News

Marcos urges Teves to come back to PH, says no threats on lawmaker’s life

President Bongbong Marcos is urging Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves to come back to the Philippines and face the allegations against him over the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Habang tumatagal ito, mas nagiging mahirap ang sitwasyon mo, so mas maaga kang makauwi, mas marami pang option ang mangyayari, pero pag masyado nang late, wala na, mapipilitan na ang gobyerno, we will have to move without having any discussions with him,”Marcos said in an ambush interview during an event in the Philippine Arny.

Marcos said that based on their monitoring, no threats so far on Teves’ life as claimed by his lawyers.

“May banta daw sa buhay niya. Kami naman, the best intelligence we have is that we don’t know of any threat. Saan mangggaling ‘yung threat?,” the President said.

Marcos also offers several measures on how Teves can go home safely.

“To reassure him, we will provide all kinds of security, kung ano ‘yung gusto mo. Mayaman ka naman, may private jet ka, mag-landing ka kung saan mo gusto,” the President added.

Marcos also expressed doubts that e-sabong was the motivation behind the Degamo slay.

