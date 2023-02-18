BREAKING: CAAP confirms another Cessna plane went missing in Albay

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has confirmed that another Cessna missing plane in Camalig, Albay.

The Cessna 340 (Caravan) aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 went missing in Camalig, Albay. CAAP said that the last contact with the aircraft was made with air traffic control at 6:46 AM today, while the airacft was abeam Camalig Bypass Road.

The aircraft left Bicol International Airport at 6:43 AM and was carrying four persons on board, a pilot, a crew, and two passengers.

The flight was bound for Manila.

“Concerned agencies and authorities such as the local government unit of Camalig, Philippine Air Force (PAF), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council (NDRRMC) have been informed about the incident and are coordinating with CAAP in the search and rescue (SAR) operations for the aircraft,” CAAP said in a statement.

CAAP has also dispatched officers from its Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) to assist in the emergency that is now in Distress Phase (DETRESFA).

This is the second missing plane recorded in recent weeks. Another Cessna plane has yet to be found after it is believed to have crashed in Isabela.