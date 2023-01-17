OFW Remittances hit six-month low

Remittances of Overseas Filipino Workers to the Philippines have increased to $$2.644 billion (5.7%) in November 2022, according to data from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

It grew by 5.8 percent to US$2.93 billion in November 2022 from US$2.77 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The BSP considers this as the quickest annual growth in 17 months or since the 7% in June 2021, and above the BSP’s 4% full-year target.

However, this is the lowest remittance amount of OFWs in six months since the $2.43 billion in May 2022. It declined by 9.2% from the $2.911 billion recorded remittances in October.

The same data reflects that 4.2% of the overall recorded remittances from January to December 2021 were from OFWs located in the United Arab Emirates.

The highest remittance amounts came from the United States, comprising of 41.4% followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

The increase in comparison to the remittances rate from 2021 were attributed to the higher remittances sent by land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more and sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year.