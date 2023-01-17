NewsLatest NewsTFT News

OFW Remittances hit six-month low

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 26 mins ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Remittances of Overseas Filipino Workers to the Philippines have increased to $$2.644 billion (5.7%) in November 2022, according to data from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

It grew by 5.8 percent to US$2.93 billion in November 2022 from US$2.77 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The BSP considers this as the quickest annual growth in 17 months or since the 7% in June 2021, and above the BSP’s 4% full-year target.

However, this is the lowest remittance amount of OFWs in six months since the $2.43 billion in May 2022. It declined by 9.2% from the $2.911 billion recorded remittances in October.

The same data reflects that 4.2% of the overall recorded remittances from January to December 2021 were from OFWs located in the United Arab Emirates.

The highest remittance amounts came from the United States, comprising of 41.4% followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Screen Shot 2023 01 17 at 3.27.02 PM
Source: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

The increase in comparison to the remittances rate from 2021 were attributed to the higher remittances sent by land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more and sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 26 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Lulu Price Lock 4

LuLu price lock to fight global price rise

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 01 17 at 11.10.30 AM

Western Digital to showcase its advanced smart video solutions at Intersec Dubai 2023

2 hours ago
joel villanueva

Senators find ‘zero acquittal’ in overseas Filipino cases ‘unacceptable’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS MAP

Benedicta Du-Baladad is MAP president for 2023

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button