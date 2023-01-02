PAL tells affected passengers to check status of flights following NAIA  technical glitch

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines advised its passengers to check their flights before going to the airport due to the technical problem encountered at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“A number of flights have been diverted, cancelled and delayed today, 01 January 2023, as a result of technical issues with the navigational air traffic management system for the Manila area which is affecting departures and arrivals of scheduled flights,” PAL said in a statement.

“For flights to or from Manila, we advise you to check the status of your journey before proceeding to the airport,” it added.

PAL suggested to log on to https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/flight-status to check their flight status.

“We are closely coordinating with the aviation authorities on the adjustment of flight schedules and clearances, as the authorities are working expeditiously to resolve this temporary problem,” it added.

“This is a temporary situation, and we will take all necessary steps to restore normal schedules and bring diverted flights back to their original destination as soon as possible,” PAL continued.

PAL ensures that the passengers’ safety is our top priority, and they appeal for understanding and patience as PAL works with the authorities and our service partners to make the best of a challenging situation.

“Please do not proceed to the airport if your flight is canceled, but instead, avail of the rebooking options below. If your flight is CANCELLED, you have the option to: Convert your ticket to Travel Credits equivalent to the unused base fare of your ticket. Voucher validity is one year (1) from the date of issuance. Rebook or Reroute your ticket to another flight with available space within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class. Refund ticket without penalties, excluding Ticketing Service Charge,” PAL said.