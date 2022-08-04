News

Driver crashes into water taking pictures of floods in Al Ain

Picture: Abu Dhabi Police

The Police have issued a safety warning after the driver crashed into water taking pictures of floods in Al Ain.

The motorist was moderately injured after falling into Wadi Sa`a in Al Ain city while trying to take pictures as he veered off a nearby road.

The SUV was fished out of the water by Abu Dhabi Police who urged the public not to approach flood-hit areas and warned of the dangers of being distracted when behind the wheel.

The lack of attention and preoccupation is believed to have resulted in the accident with “downpour being reported in Al Ain on Wednesday evening.”

The Abu Dhabi Police urged the public not to approach the flooded valleys, and steer clear of other Valleys and dams.

The police urged the public to follow the instructions of the competent authorities to ensure the safety of people with the National Centre for Meteorology issuing an alert calling on people to remain careful during hazardous weather conditions.

The police warned against the danger of  deluge and the damage caused due to widespread flooding.

The motorists have been asked not to use the mobile phone, scan social networking sites as it may lead to dangerous consequences.

