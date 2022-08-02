LOOK: UAE royal member helps with clean-up drive, comforts victims of flash flood

How often do you see members of a royal family rolling up their sleeves to help with rescue and clean-up operations at calamity sites? This is a common sight in the UAE.

The most recent was a member of the ruling family of Fujairah who waded through floodwaters and took a floor mop to help a community affected by flood.

A video of H.H. Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi taking part in a clean-up drive in the aftermath of flash floods made the rounds online. The royal was also seen consoling a number of calamity victims.

سيدي سمو الشيخ الدكتور راشد بن حمد الشرقي ✍️ عندما يجتمع الاحساس والتواضع وتترك البروتوكول وتكون مواطن 🇦🇪 الله يرفع قدرك والله يحفظكم لنا،

شيوخنا مدرسة في التواضع والإنسانية ✍️#الفجيرة 🇦🇪#امطار_الخير 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/JCB87vwnfX — نبيل آل علي 🇦🇪 (@Nabeelalali1976) July 31, 2022

The video reaped positive comments about the royal family member.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Rashid, son of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, is the Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

The clean-up drive came following the heavy rainfall that caused flash floods and forced hundreds of residents to get evacuated from their homes.

At one point, His Highness showed his utmost respect to an elderly woman whose home was damaged.

Across the Northern Emirates, around 800 people were reportedly evacuated during the onslaught of the heavy rains.