Endurance swimmer Pinoy Aquaman looking to finish Ironman race

Endurance swimmer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine is looking to finish full-distance Ironman race.

After finishing the five-kilometer open water swim on the icy waters of Lake Michigan for 2 hours and 57 minutes, the Surigao-born long-distance swimmer wants to finish a full-distance Ironman triathlon.

READ: Surigao’s ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ set to take part in Lake Michigan swim

The race features a 2.4-mile swim (3.9K), 112-mile bike (180.2K), and 26.2-mile run (42.2K). He said that he is planning full ironman race sometime in the future and the New York marathon in the next two years.

He said that his dream would be to swim across the English Channel.

