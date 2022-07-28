105,000 traffic fines issued for distraction while driving in Abu Dhabi

As many as 105,000 traffic fines were issued in Abu Dhabi for not paying attention to road in 6-months of 2022.

In the first half of 2022, the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) Traffic and Patrols Directorate registered 105,300 traffic fines. The offenses included not paying attention to the road while using a mobile phone or being distracted for other reasons.

Brigadier Mohammad Dahi Al Humairi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, highlighted the risks posed by not paying attention to the road.

The official said that the penalties are a fine of AED800 and 4 traffic points while stressing that not paying attention to the road while using a mobile phone to surf the internet or using social media or making phone calls can cause many accidents.