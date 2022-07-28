NewsTFT News

105,000 traffic fines issued for distraction while driving in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

As many as 105,000 traffic fines were issued in Abu Dhabi for not paying attention to road in 6-months of 2022.

In the first half of 2022, the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) Traffic and Patrols Directorate registered 105,300 traffic fines. The offenses included not paying attention to the road while using a mobile phone or being distracted for other reasons.

Brigadier Mohammad Dahi Al Humairi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, highlighted the risks posed by not paying attention to the road.

The official said that the penalties are a fine of AED800 and 4 traffic points while stressing that not paying attention to the road while using a mobile phone to surf the internet or using social media or making phone calls can cause many accidents.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

japan times

Japan tops global number of cases for the week with 970,000 cases

11 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 07 28 at 1.21.14 PM

Where to chill this weekend: Tipsy Top Resto Bar & Lounge

2 hours ago
ned

Fil-Am star Jacob Batalon bags lead role in Hollywood’s latest vampire

4 hours ago
distressed pna

Philippines sends home OFWs from crisis-hit Lebanon

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button