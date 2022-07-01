Shoppers to pay 25 fils tariff as single-use bag charge comes into effect in Dubai

Shoppers will have to pay 25-fil tariff as the single-use bag charge came into effect in Dubai.

Retailers in Dubai will levy a 25 fils tariff on shoppers in compliance with the decision of the Executive Council of Dubai as the new charge for all single-use bag was introduced in Dubai on Friday.

Shoppers in Dubai will have to pay the tariff on both online deliveries and purchases of goods through brick-and-mortar stores and the tariff will apply to all bags made of plastic, paper, biodegradable plastic and plant-based biodegradable materials that are less than 57 micrometres thick.

In two years, single-use bags will be completely banned after different evaluation programmes.

The Dubai Chambers has announced a special campaign for its employees to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles at the organisation’s headquarters and has abandoned the use of single-use plastic water bottles.. It installed water filters at its headquarters.