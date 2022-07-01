Sen Cayetano to file Php10k Ayuda Bill for cash aid to Filipino families

The Philippine Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said he will immediately be filing his proposed “10K Ayuda Bill,” seeking Php10,000 in direct cash aid for all Filipino families.

He stressed that it is a proposal that still needs action and while speaking at the oath-taking of locally-elected officials in his hometown Taguig, Cayetano he said the ayuda required the support of Malacañang and both houses of Congress.

“Sa mga nangba-bash sa 10k ayuda, kung kaya ko lang silang bigyan ng tag-10,000, binigay ko na sa kanila. Pero sa katotohanan ito’y isang legislative proposal,” he said.

(To the bashers of the 10k ayuda proposal, if only I could give them Php10,000 right now, I would. But the truth is this is a legislative proposal.)

Cayetano said his proposed legislation is different from the privately funded “Sampung Libong Pag-asa” program that distributed P10,000 to select beneficiaries which came after recently a video of a man asking Cayetano for P10,000 went viral on social media.

Cayetano called on newly sworn-in Taguig-Pateros Rep. Ricardo ‘Ading’ Cruz Jr. and Taguig 2nd District Rep. Maria Amparo Zamora to file counterparts of the ayuda bill at the Lower House.

“Today may I take the opportunity to ask that two of my pet bills, yung moral uprightness at y’ung sampung libong ayuda, ay i-file din ng ating partner sa Kongreso ni Congresswoman Pammy at Congressman Ading para sabay po lumarga ang ating mga pet bills,” Cayetano said.

(Today may I take the opportunity to ask that two of my pet bills, the moral uprightness and the 10K Ayuda, be filed by our partners in Congress—Congresswoman Pammy at Congressman Ading—so that we can get the ball rolling.)