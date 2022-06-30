LOOK: Gold-plated Rolls Royce put on display in Dubai

A gold-plated Rolls Royce car, the only one of its kind in the world, was put on display at the recently-held WEB3 DECODE event in Dubai.

The car was designed by a famous French artist and includes gold-plated parts. The RP6W was on display at a ceremony held in the presence of a crowd of artists and it’s versions were also demonstrated virtually via the ‘Metaverse’ technology on the V-Verse platform.

French businessman and international art pioneer Eric Favre, who designed the car, announced his partnership with the Palestinian businessman and technology expert Omari Abu Madi, founder of V-Verse Co., to launch the Eric Favre platform for non-fungible tokens (NFT) to support innovation and highlight the creativity of artists around the world.

The platform showcases unparalleled creations and innovations around the world and it also ensures that V-Verse platform user get a real experience with these innovations, similar to the real version.