LOOK: Davao designer shows Sara Duterte’s inaugural gown

Davao-based designer Silverio Anglacer shared his illustration of the FIlipiniana gown that Vice President-elect Sara Duterte will wear on her inauguration day.

No other details of the dress were provided by the designer. Silverio started his couture business in 1991.

Duterte will be inaugurated at the San Pedro Square, Davao City on June 19.

Duterte’s team said that the event will begin with a thanksgiving Mass officiated by Archbishop Romulo Valles in the San Pedro Cathedral at 3PM.

The mass is open to the public but it will also be livestreamed and will be shown in LED walls along San Pedro street reaching the corner of CM Recto and Anda streets, Bolton street, up to corner Magallanes and Rizal streets.

After the mass, Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernano will administer Duterte’s oath as the country’s 15th Vice President.

A MUSIKAHAN concert will follow the event headlined by Andrew E and other Marcos-Duterte supporters.

Duterte won by landslide in the 2022 Vice Presidential race with over 31 million votes. Her running-mate President-elect Bongbong Marcos will be taking his oath on June 30 at the National Museum.