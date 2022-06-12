LOOK: Filipinos attend Thanksgiving Mass in Barong and Filipiñana in celebration of 12th Philippine Independence Day

Donned in barong and Filipiñana, Filipinos in Dubai celebrated the 124th Philippine Independence Day (PID) through a Thanksgiving Mass at St. Mary’s Church on Sunday, June 12.

The mass which was organized by Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) is part of their list of activities for the month-long celebration of the Philippine Independence Day.

“Tayo ay masayang masaya kahit pa man we moved our main celebration sa World Trade Center on June 25th. We are here to give thanks naman sa ating Panginoon at kita natin na nagtipon-tipon ang mga OFW, na tayo talaga ay we are grateful sa ating pagiging malaya. And we would also like to invite everyone to join our celebration sa June 25 sa Dubai World Trade Centre,” said Mr. Ericson Reyes, President of the Filipino Social Club.

Read on: Grand Independence Day celebration to be held on June 25 in Dubai

The mass started with the singing of the Philippine National Anthem.

Community Servant Priest Rev. Fr. Leny Escalada who presided the mass greeted everyone a Happy Independence Day which coincides with the celebration of the Trinity Sunday – a liturgical Feast which honors the unity of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit as three persons in one Godhead.

“Ito ang ating pagkakakilanlan. Dito tayo sumasampatalaya: sa Diyos Ama, Anak at Espirito Santo. Ang Diyos na umiibig, ang Anak na iniibig at ang Espiritu ang pag-ibig” said Fr. Escalante in his Homily.

He then called for OFWs to unite for the country and begin with loving our neighbors, family and community.

“Tayo kakatapos lang ng eleksyon, bangayan pa rin ng bangayan. Pero ang imbitasyon ay, magkaisa tayong lahat bilang isang bayan. Tapos na ang pulitika, tapos na ang eleksyon kaya mgsimula tayo bilang isang tunany na Bayan ng Diyos upang mapalampasan natin ang mga pagsubok na nararanasan natin ngayon,” said Fr. Ecalante.

President of the Filipino Community of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Mr. Archimedes C. Gonzales, sees the importance of the Thanksgiving Mass as a way of unifying Filipinos in Dubai.

“Ito ay importante. As a Filipino Community dapat magkaisa tayo, hindi lang yung nagse-serve sa simbahan, pati yung mga hindi nagsisimba or something like that, welcome dito sa simbahan, that’s why we call it Filipino Community,” said Mr. Gonzales.

Watch the replay of the full Thanksgiving Mass at the St. Mary’s Filipino Community Page.

Fr. Escalante ended the mass by inviting everyone to join the Independence Day Event happening on June 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 9:00 to 7:00pm.

The free event will include a Parade of the Philippine Fiestas, Mini-bazaar highlighting Filipino entrepreneurs, and a battle of wits called Tagisan ng Talino.

It will also honor outstanding Filipino professionals, teachers, companies, community leaders and families through Gawad Awards 2022.

Event participants will also enjoy a Pinoy Food Festival, Awitan sa Nayon and witness the coronation of Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022

Read on: Meet the 12 Candidates of Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022

Celebrity guests Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte will also be present during the whole-day activity.

Read on: Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte to visit Dubai this June 25