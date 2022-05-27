Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Grand Independence Day celebration to be held on June 25 in Dubai

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar5 hours ago

The Filipino Social Club is gearing up for a Grand Independence Day celebration which is now set on Saturday, 25th June 2022.

The original event date which is 11th of June was postponed in respect to UAE’s 40 days mourning on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In an interview with the Filipino Social Club President, Mr. Ericson P. Reyes, he expressed that they are “one with the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate in giving respect to our mourning brothers.”

FilSoc also released an official statement on their Facebook page.

280581953 3176625595981559 2733885456601549538 n

“We want to celebrate, yes, but at the same time, we want to give respect to our mourning brothers and sisters in the UAE. Rest assured that we will make this event as festive as possible. One that can make our kababayan’s feel that they are home. So, make sure to mark your calendars and see you on the 25th,” said Pres. Reyes.

With more than ten activities lined up, the Filipino Social Club considers this event as the biggest and most awaited significant event for Filipinos this year.

The whole day event is set to happen on Saturday, June 25th at the Dubai World Trade Centre; 12 days after the actual Araw ng Kasarinlan which is held every June 12.

FilSoc considers the postponement as supplemental time to add more fun activities and enough time to invite more kababayans to ensure maximum participation from Filipinos in the Northern Emirates.

Among the fun-filled activities organized by the Filipino community are a pageant show, a talent showcase, a quiz show and a recycled-clothing competition.

To highlight the Filipino tradition, the event will kick-off with a parade of Filipino Fiestas and will feature ‘Balagtasan’ a poet-debate contest and ‘Palarong Pinoy’ which will incorporate traditional Filipino games. The Independence Day celebration will also honour outstanding Filipino teachers, household helpers, professionals and families in the Northern Emirates through the Gawad Awards 2022.

Filipino artists Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio are expected to attend the grand celebration as celebrity guests.

Philippine Consul General Hon. Renato Duenas Jr. encourages Filipinos from across the Northern Emirates to participate in the celebration, which commemorates the Philippines’ sovereignty after 300 years of Spanish rule.

WhatsApp Image 2022 05 27 at 5.10.44 PM

In photo: Filipino Social Club Board of Directors with Hon. Consul General Renato Duenas Jr. and Hon. Vice Consul Paola Ebora

Filipinos who would like to join in the above-mentioned activities can submit their entries through the contact details shared the Filipino Social Club on their Facebook page.

Special prizes from the event sponsors await competition winners. Last year, FilSoc raffled several appliances, gift boxes and free vouchers for the celebration including a round-trip ticket to the Philippines as their grand prize.

 

PHIL IND DAY

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

