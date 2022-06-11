Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 to trail braze FilSoc’s Philippine Independence Day activities in Dubai

As part of the 124th Philippine Independence Day Celebration, a pageant search was launched by the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) on Saturday, June 10.

A total of 12 Filipina candidates registered for the Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 which was open for all Filipinas aged 21 to 45.

FilSoc stated the the pageant serves as a way of “honoring our Filipino Women for their beauty, personality and intelligence along with personal achievement and community involvement.”

According to Pageant Committee Head Rammie Garcia, the Mutya ng Kalayaan is a celebration of Feminism and is inclusive to all Filipina regardless of their age.

“The Mutya ng Kalayaan is not just a normal beauty and brain pageant. This time, we changed the concept to how Filipina Woman is important to our country of how the Filipina shows her courage to show the world what a real Filipina it is,” said Rammie Garcia to TFT.

Watch and support your bets during their Coronation Night on June 25, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Check out the Official List of Candidates below:

Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are expected to grace the event which will be from 9:00am to 7:00pm at the Sheikh Saaeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre on June 25.

A Thanksgiving Mass will also be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church as a celebration of the PID on Sunday, June 12.

