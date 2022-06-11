Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 to trail braze FilSoc’s Philippine Independence Day activities in Dubai

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar10 mins ago

As part of the 124th Philippine Independence Day Celebration, a pageant search was launched by the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) on Saturday, June 10.

A total of 12 Filipina candidates registered for the Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 which was open for all Filipinas aged 21 to 45.

FilSoc stated the the pageant serves as a way of “honoring our Filipino Women for their beauty, personality and intelligence along with personal achievement and community involvement.”

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.28 PM

According to Pageant Committee Head Rammie Garcia, the Mutya ng Kalayaan is a celebration of Feminism and is inclusive to all Filipina regardless of their age.

“The Mutya ng Kalayaan is not just a normal beauty and brain pageant. This time, we changed the concept to how Filipina Woman is important to our country of how the Filipina shows her courage to show the world what a real Filipina it is,” said Rammie Garcia to TFT.

Watch and support your bets during their Coronation Night on June 25, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Read on: Grand Independence Day celebration to be held on June 25 in Dubai

Check out the Official List of Candidates below:

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.28 PM 1 WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.29 PM 1 WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.29 PM 2 WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.29 PM WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.30 PM 1 WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.30 PM 2 WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.30 PM WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.31 PM 1 WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.31 PM 2 WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.31 PM WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.32 PM 1 WhatsApp Image 2022 06 10 at 7.47.32 PM

Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are expected to grace the event which will be from 9:00am to 7:00pm at the Sheikh Saaeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre on June 25.

Read on: Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte to visit Dubai this June 25

A Thanksgiving Mass will also be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church as a celebration of the PID on Sunday, June 12.

Read on: St. Mary’s Church Dubai to hold mass in celebration of Philippine Independence Day

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar10 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

A3BF10D5 ED39 429B A6B7 68F2B7E451EB

LOOK: Anne Curtis stuns fans in photoshoot for comeback concert

56 seconds ago
VP leni graduates

VP Leni Robredo urges graduating students to pursue truth

9 mins ago
nora aunor IGg e1654944921762

‘Superstar’ Nora Aunor leads new batch of Philippine National Artists

26 mins ago
Mount Bulusan 1

178 volcanic earthquakes in Mt. Bulusan in 24 hours

31 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button