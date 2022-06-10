Wearing of face masks not mandatory outdoors in Cebu

Wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory outdoors in Cebu province, which is under COVID-19 Alert Level 2.

An executive order titled ‘Rationalizing the Wearing of Face Masks within Cebu’ signed by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and made public on Thursday said face masks will only be mandated in closed and air-conditioned spaces, as well as among people manifesting COVID-19 symptoms, but the provincial government said that the people are encouraged to continue wearing masks in crowded outdoor areas.

“As a necessary step towards the new normal, there is a need to rationalize the requirement on wearing of masks,” Garcia said.

“Persons who are unwell with symptoms of the COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or runny nose, are required to wear a mask at all times when they leave their homes,” the authorities added.

The wearing of face masks will now only be limited within poorly ventilated or indoor spaces as Garcia said it is a “necessary step towards the new normal” as she pointed out that other countries, including Singapore, are now already implementing the same policy.

“The wearing of face masks shall be required only in closed and/or air-conditioned spaces…The use of face masks shall be optional in well-ventilated and open spaces,” the order read.

The new directive took effect immediately but the copies of the EO were released to members of the media on Thursday, June 9.