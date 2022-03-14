Security guard, four others jailed for stealing AED 600,000 from employer’s vehicle

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an African security guard and his four compatriots to 2 years in jail for stealing AED 600,000 from employer’s vehicle.

They will be deported after serving the jail term.

This case dates back to October 2021 which took place at the Nada Al Sheba area of Dubai. Footage from CCTV surveillance show that the victim’s vehicle had been parked in a villa. The African security guard then allowed a number of people to enter the villa and broke the vehicle’s window. Others stole the two bags and fled from the place.

The guard confessed that he had connived with four compatriots to steal the money of the businessman he worked for and claimed the victim was into gambling and hid the money in two bags in his vehicle.

At specified the time of the theft, the guard sent the location of the villa to them via WhatsApp and they reportedly headed to the site at 3:00am, where he waited for them.