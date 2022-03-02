Isko Moreno to continue ‘Oplan Tokhang’

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno revealed that he intends to continue the govenment’s war on drugs or ‘Oplan Tokhang’ should he win the presidency in the 2022 elections.

Moreno said the program may continue g as long as police officers have search or arrest warrants with them during operations.

“As long as there is search warrant or warrant of arrest. Under the law, you can do that any time of the day basta may issuance of warrant or warrant of arrest,” he said in an ambush interview.

“As I have said, tuloy ang war on drugs tapos kikilalanin natin yung mga batas na umiiral at yun ang ipapatupad natin,” he added.

Moreno believes that the government’s war on drugs should continue.

“Everybody should. Not only me but ako tuloy-tuloy lang ‘yung war on drugs. Ito ‘yung war on drugs na kung saan hindi natin tino tolerate ‘yung pag bebenta ng droga tas pinalalagaan ‘yung mga na biktima ng droga, health-wise,” he added.

Moreno said that his drug war campaign would focus on finding the source.

“If it is true na wala nang manufacturing dito ng droga, wala nang planta ng droga, pero bakit may droga? So ibig sabihin, pumapasok ito sa mga borders natin,” he said.

“So ‘yung war on drugs natin, wala tayo ito-tolerate, syempre. Under the rule of law. Rights will be recognized and heard, but the thing is, we must go to the source,” Moreno added.