Philippines, 72 other countries remain in Abu Dhabi’s green list

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 15 hours ago

The Philippines remains part of Abu Dhabi’s “Green List”, where individuals coming from these countries no longer need to do quarantine upon arrival.

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have eased COVID-19 restrictions to allow travels from 73 countries without them requiring quarantine.

An updated “Green List” for travelers coming to Abu Dhabi was issued and the decision was taken while adhering to the approved protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone in view of COVID-19 variants.

Authorities said all travelers coming from the countries included in this list will be exempted from the quarantine period in the emirate. They must present a negative result of the Covid-19 examination (PCR analysis) received within 48 hours at most before the departure date and a second examination upon their arrival at Abu Dhabi International.

The passengers who are fully vaccinated and come from one of the countries of the updated “green list” will be required to take another COVID-19 examination (PCR analysis) on the sixth day from the date of arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport (the date of arrival is the first day).

For unvaccinated travelers coming from one of the “green list” countries, they must perform a COVID-19 examination (PCR analysis) on the sixth and ninth days from the date of their arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The Green List will become effective at 12:01 am on Sunday, December 26, 2021 local time in the United Arab Emirates and includes:

• Albania
• Armenia
• Australia
• Austria
• Azerbaijan
• Bahrain
• Belarus
• Belgium
• Bosnia and Herzegovina
• Brazil
• Bulgaria
• Burma
• Cambodia
• Canada
• China
• Croatia
• Cyprus
• Czech Republic
• Denmark
• Finland
• France
• Georgia
• Germany
• Greece
• Hong Kong (SAR)
• Hungary
• Indonesia
• Iran
• Iraq
• Israel
• Italy
• Japan
• Jordan
• Kazakhstan
• Kuwait
• Kyrgyzstan
• Laos
• Latvia
• Lebanon
• Luxembourg
• Malaysia
• Maldives
• Netherlands
• Norway
• Oman
• Papua New Guinea
• Philippines
• Poland
• Portugal
• Qatar
• Republic of Ireland
• Romania
• Russia
• Saudi Arabia
• Serbia
• Singapore
• Slovakia
• Slovenia
• South Korea
• Spain
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• Syria
• Taiwan, Province of China
• Tajikistan
• Thailand
• Yemen
• Turkey
• Turkmenistan
• Ukraine
• United Kingdom
• United States of America
• Uzbekistan

