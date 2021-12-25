News

Pasig Govt to donate PhP5 million to Typhoon Odette victims

The Pasig City government will donate P5 million to help victims of Typhoon Odette. This was disclosed by Mayor Vico Sotto on Saturday.

Sotto said in a post on Twitter post that the donation will be given to the provincial governments of Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte, Negros Oriental, Surigao del Norte, and Bohol. Each will receive P1 million,
“The Pasig LGU is donating 5 million pesos to #OdettePH victims, through the provincial govts (1M each): 1.Dinagat Islands; 2.Southern Leyte; 3.Negros Oriental; 4.Surigao del Norte; 5.Bohol,” he wrote. “We have staff there now,” he said.

