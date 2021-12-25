Dubai Customs foil bid to smuggle 79,477 Captagon pills

An attempt to smuggle 79,477 Captagon pills was foiled in Dubai .

According to authorities the Dubai Customs department foiled an attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills (14.5kg) at Hatta Border Crossing customs center.

Officials said the illegal shipment was discovered on 1 November in a Gulf national’s car who tried to get away with it by concealing it in hidden parts of his luxury car.

The inspection officers became suspicious about the man at the border following which the car was thoroughly inspected and 1.28 grams of crystal meth were also seized in the operation, aka Code H Operation.

Authorities said recent years have seen increasing attempts to smuggle captagon pills in the region and the Dubai Customs has advanced customs systems in place, and the inspectors are highly trained to thwart all types of smuggling attempts.

Humaid Al Rasheed, Director of Land Customs Centers Management, said that they follow the best international practices fulfilling the requirements of Dubai Customs’ strategic plan 2021-2026 towards a “global safe customs and to protect our society in the best possible way.”