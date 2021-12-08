1,000 motorists in Abu Dhabi get back driving licenses

Over 1,000 motorists in Abu Dhabi got back driving licenses and had their black points curtailed by taking part in a traffic awareness programme.

Authorities also returned impounded cars as the force offered three courses, which were introduced in 2017, aimed at giving law-breaking motorists an opportunity to learn more about road safety.

Nearly 1,001 drivers who flouted rules attended the courses between January and June and the first course catered to drivers with eight to 23 black points who had their eight points deducted by passing the course.

In the second course motorists with more than 24 black points and whose driving licenses were withdrawn took part while the third course was for drivers of big vehicles who had their licenses seized and for motorists whose cars were impounded.

The courses were offered in Arabic, English and Urdu for people living in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra and the first one was a four-hour course while the other two were of six hours each.

Abu Dhabi Police in a video shared on Facebook said the programme was now open to people with hearing difficulties. It was offered in co-operation with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Col Ahmad Al Khaili, deputy director of Abu Dhabi Police’s Follow-up and Aftercare Department said the launch of the programme in sign language was to mark the International Day for People of Determination, which falls on December 3.