PH aims to vaccinate 1 million per day

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has lauded the Philippine government’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts as the country administered more than a million vaccines in a single day last November 4.

To date, the country has administered a total of 62.5 million vaccine jabs. Of this number, Filipinos who have received their first dose now tally at 33.8 million and 28.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

Go, long-time aide of President Duterte, said, “It is a welcome development that our daily vaccination rate has reached more than a million. I hope our roll out will continue in the coming days until we achieve herd immunity toward next year,”

He added that the vaccination numbers could be reached due to the cooperation of “our countrymen, concern for each other, and the effort of our government to vaccinate and protect us against Covid-19.”

He said that while the number of cases in Manila has lowered there was a need to ensure that the vaccine will reach “the most in need so that no one will be left behind in our recovery.”

He added that he was encouraging all the Filipinos to get themselves vaccinated, especially now that “the program is already open to the general population. It is of record that once you are vaccinated, you can avoid getting a severe case of Covid-19.”

The Philippines is expecting to receive around 50 million doses before the year ends which includes 10 million from the Covax facility.