Sharjah traffic fine discounts to end this June 30

Sharjah Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced that the 50% discount for traffic fines in the emirate will end this coming June 30.

SRTA Director Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan stated that the deadline follows the schedule as directed by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

Al Jarwan noted that this is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and as part of his keenness to enhance the living conditions of the people of Sharjah, especially during the current conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SRTA Director of Transport Activities Department Rashid Al Nuaimi noted that the fine reduction initiative, launched by the SEC, includes fines for violations committed before March 31 2020, and for three months starting April 1 2020.

These violations include the unlicenced operation, which is AED5,000 for the first instance and AED10,000 for any reoccurrence, he added.

Al Nuaimi reminded people who want to avail of the reductions to pay their fines via the authority’s website, www.srta.gov.ae, before the deadline.