Abu Dhabi announces up to 50% discounts on traffic fines

Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will be providing discounts on traffic fines for motorists for various road violations.

Authorities urge motorists to take advantage of the discounts which come on three waves: The first being a discount of 50% on fines available until June 22.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

The second is a discount of 35% for those who make fine payments within 60 days after the date of committing the violation. And the last payment term provides a 25% discount for payments done after 60 days from the violation.

The 25% discount is valid until the end of the year and those who miss payments will be subject to pay the total amount the following year.

READ ON: Mosques to remain closed for Eid