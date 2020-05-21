Abu Dhabi announces up to 50% discounts on traffic fines

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has reported 213 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 13,434. In addition, DOH also reported 68 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries...
“Cha-cha can wait”: House to recommend shelving proposals on charter change to focus on COVID-19
House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chairman Rufus Rodriguez stated that his panel will recommend shelving talks about charter change (cha cha) 'indefinitely' so that the country can focus on discussions on solutions to combat the spread of the coronavirus...
OWWA launches ‘Uwian Na’ website for OFWs in PH to facilitate flights back to provinces
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has recently launched a website aimed at streamlining processes for OFWs who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease in the Philippines so that they can fly back home to their provinces. OFWs are urged to...
Young Filipinos in Ireland now orphaned after father succumbs to COVID-19 complications
Four Filipino siblings in Ireland found themselves orphaned after their father lost his battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 55-year-old Miguel Plangca who originally hailed from Ozamis City, went through 41 days at one of Ireland's intensive care...
Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will be providing discounts on traffic fines for motorists for various road violations.
Authorities urge motorists to take advantage of the discounts which come on three waves: The first being a discount of 50% on fines available until June 22.
RELATED STORY: UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government
The second is a discount of 35% for those who make fine payments within 60 days after the date of committing the violation. And the last payment term provides a 25% discount for payments done after 60 days from the violation.
The 25% discount is valid until the end of the year and those who miss payments will be subject to pay the total amount the following year.
View this post on Instagram
. أفادت #شرطة_أبوظبي بأنها توفر ثلاثة خيارات مختلفة للسائقين لتخفيض #المخالفات المرورية، الأول #تخفيض 50%، وينتهي #العمل به في 22 من يونيو المقبل، وتخفيض 35%، بشرط قيام المخالفين بسدادها مبكراً خلال 60 يوماً من ارتكاب >المخالفة، وتخفيض 25% في حال السداد بعد انقضاء 60 يوماً من تاريخ ارتكاب المخالفة إلى نهاية العام، منبهة إلى أنه في حال تجاوز #السائق هذه الخيارات، سيكون ملزماً بدفع #قيمة المخالفات كاملة. وقالت شرطة أبوظبي لـ«الإمارات اليوم» إن مبادرتها بشأن تجديد ملكية #المركبات المنتهية مع إلغاء عقوبة حجز المركبة والنقاط السوداء، بغض النظر عن دفع المخالفات المرورية والفحص الفني، تنتهي في 22 من يونيو المقبل، داعية السائقين إلى الاستفادة من هذه #المبادرة وكذا من مبادرة تخفيض المخالفات المرورية 50% التي تنتهي في 22 من يونيو المقبل أيضا. وتفصيلاً، دعت شرطة أبوظبي السائقين إلى الإسراع بتسديد مخالفاتهم خلال الفترة المحددة، وتسوية أوضاعهم القانونية، معربة عن تطلعاتها بأن يكون ذلك دافعاً لهم للحد من المخالفات المرورية، والالتزام بالنظم والقوانين التي ترعى حقوقهم وتكفل أمنهم وسلامتهم. وأكدت اهتمامها بتحفيز أفراد المجتمع على الالتزام بالنظم والقوانين، وتخفيف الأعباء المترتبة عليهم، وتمكينهم من تسوية أوضاعهم القانونية والحد من المخالفات. وأضافت أنها مددت في وقت سابق مهلة تخفيض قيمة المخالفات المرورية المرتكبة في إمارة أبوظبي قبل تاريخ 22 من ديسمبر الماضي، 50% لمدة ثلاثة أشهر مقبلة تنتهي في 22 من يونيو المقبل، مع إلغاء عقوبة حجز المركبة والنقاط السوداء. #رؤية_الإمارات #عين_في_كل_مكان #كورونا #الجميع_مسؤول_عن_الجميع #معاً_قادرين #خلك_في_البيت #لا_تشلون_هم #ملتزمون_يا_وطن #عطاء_في_عملي_وسلامه_في_بيتي
READ ON: Mosques to remain closed for Eid
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved