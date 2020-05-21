Thursday, May 21, 2020

Abu Dhabi announces up to 50% discounts on traffic fines

by | News

May. 21, 20 | 3:04 pm

Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will be providing discounts on traffic fines for motorists for various road violations.

Authorities urge motorists to take advantage of the discounts which come on three waves: The first being a discount of 50% on fines available until June 22.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

The second is a discount of 35% for those who make fine payments within 60 days after the date of committing the violation. And the last payment term provides a 25% discount for payments done after 60 days from the violation.

The 25% discount is valid until the end of the year and those who miss payments will be subject to pay the total amount the following year.

View this post on Instagram

. أفادت #شرطة_أبوظبي بأنها توفر ثلاثة خيارات مختلفة للسائقين لتخفيض #المخالفات المرورية، الأول #تخفيض 50%، وينتهي #العمل به في 22 من يونيو المقبل، وتخفيض 35%، بشرط قيام المخالفين بسدادها مبكراً خلال 60 يوماً من ارتكاب >المخالفة، وتخفيض 25% في حال السداد بعد انقضاء 60 يوماً من تاريخ ارتكاب المخالفة إلى نهاية العام، منبهة إلى أنه في حال تجاوز #السائق هذه الخيارات، سيكون ملزماً بدفع #قيمة المخالفات كاملة. وقالت شرطة أبوظبي لـ«الإمارات اليوم» إن مبادرتها بشأن تجديد ملكية #المركبات المنتهية مع إلغاء عقوبة حجز المركبة والنقاط السوداء، بغض النظر عن دفع المخالفات المرورية والفحص الفني، تنتهي في 22 من يونيو المقبل، داعية السائقين إلى الاستفادة من هذه #المبادرة وكذا من مبادرة تخفيض المخالفات المرورية 50% التي تنتهي في 22 من يونيو المقبل أيضا. وتفصيلاً، دعت شرطة أبوظبي السائقين إلى الإسراع بتسديد مخالفاتهم خلال الفترة المحددة، وتسوية أوضاعهم القانونية، معربة عن تطلعاتها بأن يكون ذلك دافعاً لهم للحد من المخالفات المرورية، والالتزام بالنظم والقوانين التي ترعى حقوقهم وتكفل أمنهم وسلامتهم. وأكدت اهتمامها بتحفيز أفراد المجتمع على الالتزام بالنظم والقوانين، وتخفيف الأعباء المترتبة عليهم، وتمكينهم من تسوية أوضاعهم القانونية والحد من المخالفات. وأضافت أنها مددت في وقت سابق مهلة تخفيض قيمة المخالفات المرورية المرتكبة في إمارة أبوظبي قبل تاريخ 22 من ديسمبر الماضي، 50% لمدة ثلاثة أشهر مقبلة تنتهي في 22 من يونيو المقبل، مع إلغاء عقوبة حجز المركبة والنقاط السوداء. #رؤية_الإمارات #عين_في_كل_مكان #كورونا ‏⁧‫#الجميع_مسؤول_عن_الجميع‬⁩ #معاً_قادرين‬⁩ #خلك_في_البيت‬⁩ #لا_تشلون_هم‬⁩ #ملتزمون_يا_وطن #عطاء_في_عملي_وسلامه_في_بيتي

A post shared by رؤية الإمارات Emirates Vision (@evisionmn) on

READ ON: Mosques to remain closed for Eid

Close