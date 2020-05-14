Malacañang says Sinas, other officers to be charged for birthday celeb

National Capital Region Police Chief Major General Debold Sinas and other police officials will face criminal charges over the birthday celebration amid the enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang Palance announced on May 14.

In a report by Inquirer.net, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement that Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Archie Gamboa is set to file charges against Sinas and other officers who attended the celebration.

“Per my latest conversation with Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Archie Gamboa, a criminal case is now being readied to be filed tomorrow against NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas, along with other senior police officials who attended the gathering,” he said.

Roque added that because Sinas is a presidential appointee, clearance from the palace is needed to file the administrative charges against him.

The birthday celebration held in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, which Sinas dismissed as mañanita, drew flak from Filipinos after images of the event showed them allegedly violating quarantine protocol and social distancing measures—such as lining up in the buffet table, and not wearing mask among some officials.

The police chief has apologized, but added that the photos were from a long time ago and that some of them were edited.