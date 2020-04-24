Saturday, April 25, 2020

Apr 24 20, 2:23 pm

Dubai launches unified signage on safe practices, etiquette in public transport

News

Apr. 24, 20 | 2:23 pm

The Dubai Government on Friday has launched a unified guideline and safety etiquette to educate the public and commuters about the health measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the Dubai Government, the signage directory is aligned with the highest global practices in indicative icons. Red indicates mandatory compliance to avoid violations and penalties while Yellow cautions against certain conducts and practices.

This week, Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) will begin posting 170,000 stickers bearing the new icons in various means and stations of public transport in the emirate such as Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, limousines as well as customer happiness centers.

The directory will use icons and colors to educate the public about the importance of preventive practices, such as wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

The move seeks to promote good practices such as wearing gloves, using sterilizers, and handwashing.

The directory identifies two types of guidelines to be displayed at all entry and exit points of public transports in the emirate, taxis, and public facilities.

The first is obligatory and comprises four icons, namely: No Sitting (on some seats of public transit means and facilities), Two Riders Only (in taxis and limos), Leave Safe Distance (in closed areas), and Wear Mask (in all places). The second is educative and includes three icons: Use Gloves, Medical Sanitizers, and Wash Hands.

The directory will be posted at all key Dubai Government facilities, public transport means, and stations.

It will also be displayed on digital and advertising signs on roads and bridges, shopping malls, and social media platforms of various government departments.

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close