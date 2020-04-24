Dubai launches unified signage on safe practices, etiquette in public transport

Former OWWA deputy administrator and actor-comedian Arnel Ignacio recently aired his frustration regarding the events that led to the suspension of Dubai welfare officer Dan Flores. Ignacio said that he has received documents stating that Joy Parafina is currently in...
UAE orders private sector to reduce two hours from regular timings of workers during Ramadan
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...
Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai
Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...
The Dubai Government on Friday has launched a unified guideline and safety etiquette to educate the public and commuters about the health measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to the Dubai Government, the signage directory is aligned with the highest global practices in indicative icons. Red indicates mandatory compliance to avoid violations and penalties while Yellow cautions against certain conducts and practices.
This week, Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) will begin posting 170,000 stickers bearing the new icons in various means and stations of public transport in the emirate such as Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, limousines as well as customer happiness centers.
#Dubai announces unified directory of safety and etiquette signage in public transport and other public spaces aimed at raising awareness about essential health and safety procedures to combat the outbreak of COVID-19 https://t.co/a8m3zuODS0 pic.twitter.com/mxoS6JVB7s
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2020
The directory will use icons and colors to educate the public about the importance of preventive practices, such as wearing masks and observing physical distancing.
The move seeks to promote good practices such as wearing gloves, using sterilizers, and handwashing.
The directory identifies two types of guidelines to be displayed at all entry and exit points of public transports in the emirate, taxis, and public facilities.
.@rta_dubai to fix 170,000 stickers this week bearing the new icons in various means and stations of public transport such as #Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, limousines and customer happiness centres. pic.twitter.com/UeuVzQ9IkP
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2020
The first is obligatory and comprises four icons, namely: No Sitting (on some seats of public transit means and facilities), Two Riders Only (in taxis and limos), Leave Safe Distance (in closed areas), and Wear Mask (in all places). The second is educative and includes three icons: Use Gloves, Medical Sanitizers, and Wash Hands.
The directory will be posted at all key Dubai Government facilities, public transport means, and stations.
It will also be displayed on digital and advertising signs on roads and bridges, shopping malls, and social media platforms of various government departments.
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
