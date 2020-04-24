Dubai launches unified signage on safe practices, etiquette in public transport

The Dubai Government on Friday has launched a unified guideline and safety etiquette to educate the public and commuters about the health measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the Dubai Government, the signage directory is aligned with the highest global practices in indicative icons. Red indicates mandatory compliance to avoid violations and penalties while Yellow cautions against certain conducts and practices.

This week, Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) will begin posting 170,000 stickers bearing the new icons in various means and stations of public transport in the emirate such as Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, limousines as well as customer happiness centers.

#Dubai announces unified directory of safety and etiquette signage in public transport and other public spaces aimed at raising awareness about essential health and safety procedures to combat the outbreak of COVID-19 https://t.co/a8m3zuODS0 pic.twitter.com/mxoS6JVB7s — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2020

The directory will use icons and colors to educate the public about the importance of preventive practices, such as wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

The move seeks to promote good practices such as wearing gloves, using sterilizers, and handwashing.

The directory identifies two types of guidelines to be displayed at all entry and exit points of public transports in the emirate, taxis, and public facilities.

.@rta_dubai to fix 170,000 stickers this week bearing the new icons in various means and stations of public transport such as #Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, limousines and customer happiness centres. pic.twitter.com/UeuVzQ9IkP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2020

The first is obligatory and comprises four icons, namely: No Sitting (on some seats of public transit means and facilities), Two Riders Only (in taxis and limos), Leave Safe Distance (in closed areas), and Wear Mask (in all places). The second is educative and includes three icons: Use Gloves, Medical Sanitizers, and Wash Hands.

The directory will be posted at all key Dubai Government facilities, public transport means, and stations.

It will also be displayed on digital and advertising signs on roads and bridges, shopping malls, and social media platforms of various government departments.