PH now has five laboratories to test COVID-19 cases

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...
HK gov’t relaxes visa policy for domestic workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Hong Kong government announced that they will be more flexible in foreign domestic workers’ applications for an extension of their stay as visitors due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat. Under Hong Kong laws, once their contracts are finished,...
WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease. The virus has now infected over...
Health workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in Italy
As Italy scrambles to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), figures show that health workers who are in the frontline is at enormous are facing a high risk of getting infected by the virus. According to a study published on Wednesday by Gruppo...
The Department of Health reported that four more laboratories are ready to test samples of suspected coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases.
In a media briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that these are San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City and the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.
Initially, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa was the only facility that conducts clinical tests on COVID-19.
“Kaya po nilang magproseso ng mahigit kumulang 50 hanggang 300 tests per day. Dahil dito mas mapapabilis na po ang paglabas ng mga resulta ng test,” Vergeire said. The DOH adds that they are also setting up two more subnational laboratories in Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City and Bicol Public Health Laboratory to facilitate the tests.
The University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) will also help in the clinical test as the locally made test kits remain in validation phase.
“Mahalaga po ang pagsecertify ng mga laboratoryong ito at hindi po ito basta-basta. Delikado po ang pagsasagawa ng testing, lalong-lalo na para sa ating laboratory technicians kaya maingat tayo sa pagsecertify ng national laboratories na maaaring magsagawa ng mga ganitong testing,” she explained.
There are now 230 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with 18 fatalities.
