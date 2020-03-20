Saturday, March 21, 2020

Mar 20 20, 3:45 pm

Spain to convert conference hall into hospital as cases top 21,000

Mar 21 2020

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...

WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people

Mar 21 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease.  The virus has now infected over...

Health workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in Italy

Mar 21 2020

As Italy scrambles to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), figures show that health workers who are in the frontline is at enormous are facing a high risk of getting infected by the virus. According to a study published on Wednesday by Gruppo...

Share3
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
3 Shares

PH now has five laboratories to test COVID-19 cases

by | News

Mar. 20, 20 | 3:45 pm

The Department of Health reported that four more laboratories are ready to test samples of suspected coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases.

In a media briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that these are San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City and the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

Initially, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa was the only facility that conducts clinical tests on COVID-19.

“Kaya po nilang magproseso ng mahigit kumulang 50 hanggang 300 tests per day. Dahil dito mas mapapabilis na po ang paglabas ng mga resulta ng test,” Vergeire said. The DOH adds that they are also setting up two more subnational laboratories in Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City and Bicol Public Health Laboratory to facilitate the tests.

The University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) will also help in the clinical test as the locally made test kits remain in validation phase.

“Mahalaga po ang pagsecertify ng mga laboratoryong ito at hindi po ito basta-basta. Delikado po ang pagsasagawa ng testing, lalong-lalo na para sa ating laboratory technicians kaya maingat tayo sa pagsecertify ng national laboratories na maaaring magsagawa ng mga ganitong testing,” she explained.

There are now 230 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with 18 fatalities.

READ MORE: DOH: No need for COVID-19 mass testing for now

READ MORE: DOH: 100K test kits to arrive in PH from South Korea, China

Jobs

Latest News

Proud Mama: Coney Reyes happy for son Vico Sotto’s work in Pasig 

Proud Mama: Coney Reyes happy for son Vico Sotto’s work in Pasig 

Mar 21, 2020

Actress Coney Reyes couldn’t help but be proud of her son Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who became a trending topic on social media over his actions against coronavirus disease or COVID-19.  In an Instagram post, the actress shared a clip of Vico interacting with a...

Spain to convert conference hall into hospital as cases top 21,000

Spain to convert conference hall into hospital as cases top 21,000

Mar 21, 2020

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...

Angel Locsin appeals to celebrities to help in COVID-19 fight

Angel Locsin appeals to celebrities to help in COVID-19 fight

Mar 21, 2020

Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has urged her fellow celebrities to donate some of their taping beds for the health workers who are working to combat the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.  Locsin said that this is better rather than giving financial aid.  “We’ll refrain...

WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people

WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people

Mar 21, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease.  The virus has now infected over...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in PH climb to 230, one fatality recorded
Published On  March 20, 2020
DOH: 100K test kits to arrive in PH from South Korea, China
Published On  March 20, 2020
DOH: No need for COVID-19 mass testing for now
Published On  March 20, 2020
Close