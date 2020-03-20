BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in PH climb to 230, one fatality recorded

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday confirmed that 13 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total to 230.

The DOH also confirmed that another person died from the virus which brings the total to 18.

Eight people have recovered from the virus. The same number as yesterday.

Health Spokesperson Ma. Rosario Vergeire also explained why the country has not resorted to mass testing and said that it has yet to be proven to be effective.

The DOH also assured the public that there is enough supply of testing kits and additional laboratory centers are now being set up.

There are now testing centers in Davao, Baguio, Region 7 and Metro Manila.