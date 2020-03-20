Another Filipina recovers from COVID-19 in Hong Kong

Xinhua News Agency

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong reported that another Filipina domestic worker recovered from the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong health officials gave the Filipina her clean bill of health on Friday.

“Good news! The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong is pleased to inform that another Filipino was certified COVID-19 free and discharged from the hospital today,” the Consulate General said in a statement.

However, another Filipina has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Hong Kong Health Department.

“The Hong Kong Health Department officially informed the Philippine Consulate General just now that a Filipino has tested positive for COVID-19. The Consulate General immediately spoke to her and ascertained that except for a mild cold she remains healthy and in good spirits,” the Consulate said.

“This brings the total number of Filipino COVID-19 positive patients in Hong Kong to two. The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong is extending all necessary assistance to them,” the statement added.

Only one Filipino COVID-19 positive patient remains in hospital isolation. The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong is extending all necessary assistance to her.

