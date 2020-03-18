Mother jailed for trapping 7 children in Fujairah house fire

A mother was found guilty by Fujairah Court for manslaughter in relation to the death of her seven children.

The mother was responsible for the death of her children, four girls and three boys, with ages ranging from 5 to 15, Khaleej Times reported.

Court records show that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioner at the children’s room around 4:50 a.m and spread all throughout the house.

The children who were sleeping then woke up from the blaze.

The children, identified as twins Sara and Sumaia (5), Ali (9), Sheikha (10), Ahmad (11), Khalifa (13) and Shooq (15), tried to escape from the house but to no avail.

Firefighters came upon being alerted and tried to rescue the children, but it was too late.

The single mother was raising her seven children alone after her husband died a year before the incident happened.

The mother, according to the indictment sheet, intentionally locked her children in their room where they suffocated to death.

She was sentenced to six-year imprisonment and ordered to pay blood money worth Dh1.4 million.