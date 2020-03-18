Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Mar 18 20, 4:16 pm

DOST to produce 500,000 reusable face masks with protection vs. COVID-19

by | News

Mar. 18, 20 | 4:16 pm

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) announced that it will produce 500,000 reusable face masks to resolve the shortage of face masks amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

These face masks, according to DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña, will be done through DOST’s Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) in cooperation with Taytay local government unit and Power Fashion Inc.

The company will donate local fiber textiles that will be used to make face masks.

On a Facebook post, de la Peña said, the face masks “will use a PTRI textile-coating technology for treatment and finishing,”

The re-wearable face masks can be reused up to 50 times and is water-repellent, GMA News reported.

A textile water-repellent finishing technology developed by PTRI will be applied for enhanced protection against viruses and bacteria that usually spread through water droplets.

In an interview with GMA News, DOST-PTRI’s Supervising Science Research Specialist Evangeline Flor Pascua-Manalang said “the first 8000 masks will be ready by the end of next week. Ten thousand masks everyday thereafter.”

