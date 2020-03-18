DOST to produce 500,000 reusable face masks with protection vs. COVID-19

(WAM) -- The UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has said that individuals and bodies that violate imposed bans and restrictions by relevant authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, will be punished under the law. Under this framework,...
NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. In a...
BREAKING: UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COVID-19 developments
(WAM) -- The UAE has announced a temporary suspension on issuing visas upon arrival for holders of exempted passports, effective 01:00 (UAE local time) on Thursday, the 19th of March, 2020, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to...
Alliance Global Group to donate 1M liters of alcohol to hospitals, frontliners
Andrew Tan-led Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) is donating one million liters of disinfectant alcohol to the government to help on its fight against the coronavirus disease or COVID-19. In a statement, AGI said around 850,000 liters of 96 percent ethyl alcohol will...
The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) announced that it will produce 500,000 reusable face masks to resolve the shortage of face masks amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
These face masks, according to DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña, will be done through DOST’s Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) in cooperation with Taytay local government unit and Power Fashion Inc.
RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Center urges public to wear masks; equips busses with sanitizers
The company will donate local fiber textiles that will be used to make face masks.
On a Facebook post, de la Peña said, the face masks “will use a PTRI textile-coating technology for treatment and finishing,”
The re-wearable face masks can be reused up to 50 times and is water-repellent, GMA News reported.
READ ON: Saudi residents panic buying face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
A textile water-repellent finishing technology developed by PTRI will be applied for enhanced protection against viruses and bacteria that usually spread through water droplets.
In an interview with GMA News, DOST-PTRI’s Supervising Science Research Specialist Evangeline Flor Pascua-Manalang said “the first 8000 masks will be ready by the end of next week. Ten thousand masks everyday thereafter.”
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved