Ajman announces closure of venues citing COVID-19 concerns

Mar 16 2020

(WAM) -- Government bodies in the Emirate of Ajman have announced the temporary closure of wedding venues, fitness clubs and massage centres as part of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. Shopping malls in the emirate will also see...

Jack Ma donates 50K test kits to PH

Mar 16 2020

Senator Manny Pacquiao thanked the richest Chinese businessman Jack Ma for donating at least 50,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits. In a series of photos released by Pacquiao's office, the Alibaba founder reportedly gave 50,000 worth of test kits through...

Duterte appeals for bills payment extension, volunteers to pay rent

Mar 16 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to go all out and even volunteered to pay the rent of those who can’t pay due to the stay-at-home policy imposed by the government as part of the ‘enhanced community quarantine’ in Luzon. It’s unclear if Duterte is serious in his...

Several cities in Metro Manila imposed curfew amid COVID-19 spread

Mar 16 2020

Several local government units of cities in Metro Manila issued ordinances imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). The nine-hour curfew is in line with the proposal of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to impose...

DOH: 2 out of 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in PH have no exposure

News

Mar. 16, 20

The Department of Health has revealed that 40% of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in the country have no exposure or contact with people positive for the virus.

In an interview with GMA News, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that said they are trying to identify the index cases who spread the infection in the country.

“Nakakakita tayo ng almost about 40% of our patients right now positive of COVID-19 na walang history ng pinuntahan at history po ng exposure sa isang taong may COVID-19,” she said.

The DOH has confirmed that there is a case of local transmission in the country, prompting it to declare community transmission early this month.

12 people have died due to COVID-19, and the country has a total of 140 cases since Sunday including a 13-year-old girl with no travel history and known exposure to a person infected by the virus.

