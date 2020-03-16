DOH: 2 out of 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in PH have no exposure

(WAM) -- Government bodies in the Emirate of Ajman have announced the temporary closure of wedding venues, fitness clubs and massage centres as part of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. Shopping malls in the emirate will also see...
The Department of Health has revealed that 40% of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in the country have no exposure or contact with people positive for the virus.
In an interview with GMA News, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that said they are trying to identify the index cases who spread the infection in the country.
“Nakakakita tayo ng almost about 40% of our patients right now positive of COVID-19 na walang history ng pinuntahan at history po ng exposure sa isang taong may COVID-19,” she said.
The DOH has confirmed that there is a case of local transmission in the country, prompting it to declare community transmission early this month.
12 people have died due to COVID-19, and the country has a total of 140 cases since Sunday including a 13-year-old girl with no travel history and known exposure to a person infected by the virus.
