LOOK: UAE’s Department of Health launches website for COVID-19 inquiries

The Department of Health has confirmed that there are now three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country. The new cases now add to the current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 52. RELATED STORY: DOH: Testing for...
Dubai Health Authority continues strong preventive measures against COVID-19
The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today said it is continuing to take strong and comprehensive preventive measures to protect the community from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The DHA has further reinforced its preventive programme and is running campaigns to raise...
China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over
Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...
Las Piñas confirms first case of COVID-19
Las Piñas City Mayor Mel Aguilar announced Wednesday the city’s first confirmed case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19. The city government identified the patient as 53-year-old man with no travel history abroad. RELATED STORY: 1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in...
The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has launched an official website that will address UAE residents’ concerns on the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) spread around the world.
A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government’s Media Office revealed the website: https://doh.saal.ai/ as the new information center for COVID-19 as it features latest numbers, as well as an interactive smart assistant on the side.
.@DoHSocial launched an official website to inform the community about Coronavirus ‘Covid-19’. The site includes interactive features, updates from official sources, and answers to related queries pic.twitter.com/xrQY6c1yuw
— Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 11, 2020
The website also advises visitors to call 800-1717 for emergency COVID-19 services.
UAE-based artificial intelligence firm Saal.ai developed the website for the Department of Health.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved