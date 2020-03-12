LOOK: UAE’s Department of Health launches website for COVID-19 inquiries

Screengrab of website: https://doh.saal.ai/

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has launched an official website that will address UAE residents’ concerns on the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) spread around the world.

A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government’s Media Office revealed the website: https://doh.saal.ai/ as the new information center for COVID-19 as it features latest numbers, as well as an interactive smart assistant on the side.

.@DoHSocial launched an official website to inform the community about Coronavirus ‘Covid-19’. The site includes interactive features, updates from official sources, and answers to related queries pic.twitter.com/xrQY6c1yuw — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 11, 2020

The website also advises visitors to call 800-1717 for emergency COVID-19 services.

UAE-based artificial intelligence firm Saal.ai developed the website for the Department of Health.