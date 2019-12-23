Richard Gomez graduates with doctorate degree

Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez just proved to all the detractors of showbiz personalities-turned-politicians that he is not just a pretty face.

Gomez has earned his doctorate degree on public administration at the Cebu Technological University.

“My thesis was on Modeling the Intertwining Constructs of Green Information Technology Adoption Diversity which I defended not only before the panel of professors and the Dean but also with other graduating students present,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Gomez posted pictures of himself receiving his diploma last December 20, together with his wife, Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez.

“This was a very enriching course and experience for me especially in my capacity as a local chief executive,” he added.

While celebrity neophyte mayors like Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso of Manila and Victor Ma. Regis “Vico” Sotto of Pasig are hugging the headlines, Gomez is busy finishing his doctorate thesis this year.

He also transformed Ormoc City into a drug-free and one of the safest cities. As president of the Philippine Fencing Association and the Modern Pentathlon Association of the Philippines, he also helped his two constituents earned the gold medals in the recent Southeast Asian Games.