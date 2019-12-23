Richard Gomez graduates with doctorate degree

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrator Mocha Uson does not believe the United States travel ban would apply on her due to lack of evidence, despite her having been a vocal supporter of President Duterte and vicious critic of Senator Leila De...
Lambanog poisoning death toll now at 15, 300 others hospitalized
The death toll on the suspected lambanog or coconut wine has reached 15 on Christmas Eve according to Rizal town officials. Two more residents of Rizal town in Laguna died Tuesday morning after being rushed at the Philippine General Hospital and Rizal Medical Center....
1,800 passengers stranded in Cebu ports today
Passengers were still stranded in the different ports of Cebu today as tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is still up in Central Cebu area and signal no. 2 is up in Northern Cebu as ‘Ursula’ approaches the Philippines. According to the latest data today from the...
OFW returns home after 6 years in Saudi jail
The influx of passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport continues unabated. This, as more and more Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) return home this Christmas season. Amid the sea of people, OFW Evelyn Valenzuela came rushing to give her family a tight...
Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez just proved to all the detractors of showbiz personalities-turned-politicians that he is not just a pretty face.
Gomez has earned his doctorate degree on public administration at the Cebu Technological University.
“My thesis was on Modeling the Intertwining Constructs of Green Information Technology Adoption Diversity which I defended not only before the panel of professors and the Dean but also with other graduating students present,” he wrote on his Instagram account.
Gomez posted pictures of himself receiving his diploma last December 20, together with his wife, Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez.
“This was a very enriching course and experience for me especially in my capacity as a local chief executive,” he added.
While celebrity neophyte mayors like Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso of Manila and Victor Ma. Regis “Vico” Sotto of Pasig are hugging the headlines, Gomez is busy finishing his doctorate thesis this year.
He also transformed Ormoc City into a drug-free and one of the safest cities. As president of the Philippine Fencing Association and the Modern Pentathlon Association of the Philippines, he also helped his two constituents earned the gold medals in the recent Southeast Asian Games.
