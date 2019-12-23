Heads up: DSF’s 25th edition to cater the best for their shoppers

Photo credit: Dubai Shopping Festival website

In preparation for the launching of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) will provide the best shopping experience anyone could have.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai launched the first edition of Dubai Shopping Festival back in 1996.

The festival will be held from Dec. 26, 2019 until Feb.1, 2020, with those 38 days full of exciting activities.

The annual event features a 12-hour flash sale and interesting deals and promos for shoppers.

A sale of up to 90 percent off is exclusive at Mall of the Emirates, Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Barsha, and City Centre Al Shindagha.

The DSF encourages customers to be on alert for daily surprise deals starting on January 2-26, 2020, as deals are announced one day in advance for a specific brand at one location.

On the other hand, an extra 10-kilogram baggage allowance for their DSF shopping bargains on the return trip home will be granted on chosen purchasers who will buy an Emirates economy class ticket to Dubai starting today until February 5, 2020.

The offer is limited to specific countries only. For more information, you may visit www.mydsf.ae.