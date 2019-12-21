Remains of missing Filipina in Bali, Indonesia finally back in PH

After a year, the family of the missing Filipina in Bali, Indonesia was finally reunited with her — she arrived in a wooden casket.

The remains of Ella Paaño arrived in Manila on an Indonesian flight today.

It will be recalled that Paaño went for a vacation in Bali, Indonesia last December 22, 2018 for a week.

Paaño however lost communication with her family and was declared missing. She was found last November, dead.

Indonesian media ‘Detik.com’ reported that the decomposed skeleton found in Buleleng, Indonesia belongs to Filipina tourist Ella Balmaceda Paaño.

Her head was in a sack, and a blood-stained plastic bag was found nearby. The DNA samples confirmed it was her body according to Indonesian media.

“Yes, the lab for DNA test results are identical to the DNA of his family in the Philippines,” Bali Police said.

Paaño’s sister Eden welcomed her sister’s remains in the airport.

The family is now asking the government to help in seeking justice for Paaño.