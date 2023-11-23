ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023: Just a few weeks away!

Get ready for the thrill of a lifetime as the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon returns on December 16. Organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNOC, this fifth edition promises an unforgettable 42.195 km journey past key landmarks like the Crown Prince Court and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Offering a generous $303,000 prize pool and is expected to attract 23,000 participants, the event aims to solidify itself as one of the Middle East’s leading marathon events.

Attendees will race through iconic sites, including Al Bateen Palace, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre. The race will conclude at the ADNOC Campus, near Baynunah Public Park, where a race village will be set up from December 12 to 16, offering entertainment and food trucks for everyone to enjoy.

As a bonus you will also get to witness international star runners partaking in this event, among them are 2023 Milano Marathon Champion Andrew Kwemoi, Winner of 2019 Hong Kong Marathon Kiptum Barnabas, 2017 Chicago Marathon winner Tirunesh Dibaba, 2022 Enschede Marathon victor Maurine Chepkemoi, along with strong contenders Hawi Feysa and Leonard Barsoton.

As the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023 approaches, runners, fitness enthusiasts, and society members are invited to join this exceptional sports festival. It boasts a commitment to inclusivity while embodying the spirit of unity through sports. Don’t miss out on the countdown to this historic event!

To know more and to register, visit their website at: adnocabudhabimarathon.com