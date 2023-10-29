The Classics Dragonboat Team makes a splash at the 11th Korea Open Busan International Dragonboat Festival

The United Arab Emirates-based Classics Dragonboat Team embarked on an exciting journey to represent the country at the prestigious 11th Korea Open Busan International Dragonboat Festival. The team’s dedication, unity, and passion propelled them to victory, securing not only the most medals in the competition but also the highest number of coveted gold medals.

“We are incredibly proud to represent the United Arab Emirates at the 11th Korea Open Busan International Dragonboat Festival. It’s an immense honor, and we are ready to make the UAE proud,” said Coach Jun De Los Santos.

The Classics Dragonboat Team, with its diverse group of paddlers ranging from 17 to 54 years old, has a remarkable history of dragon boating excellence. Their dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence shine through as they balance their rigorous training with their 9-5 jobs and family responsibilities. This united group is a true embodiment of the sport’s spirit, reflecting unity, discipline, and unwavering passion.

For months, The Classics Dragonboat Team committed themselves to rigorous training and skill refinement. Their preparation was not only about building physical endurance but also fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship within the team.

Held from August 31st to September 3rd, the festival featured teams from around the world, converging on Busan’s Su-yeong River. The event showcased not only athletic prowess but also cultural exchange and friendship. With races spanning eight categories, including 200m and 300m distances, the competition was intense, offering The Classics Dragonboat Team a chance to prove their mettle.

“Every race is a learning experience. The outcome of this race reflects the hard work and dedication of our paddlers, who balance early morning trainings, weekend sessions, work, and family commitments. We look forward to competing at our best and building lasting friendships with fellow dragon boaters worldwide,” said Coach Adrian Sogelio.

The Classics Dragonboat Team UAE, among 14 teams from 12 different countries, demonstrated their prowess at the 11th Korea Open Busan International Dragonboat Festival. They secured a remarkable total of 8 medals: 4 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze.

“When you play as a team, amazing things happen. Together, we can achieve the extraordinary,” said the team’s Manager, Roanne Alvarez.

The Ladies of The Classics DBT clinched back-to-back Championship titles by winning the Gold Medals in both the 200m and 300m categories. The Classics DBT Open Crew secured a close 2nd place in both 200m and 300m categories. The Classics Mix DB22 crew dominated with a 1st place finish in both 200m and 300m categories.

Finally, the Classics Mix DB12 crew displayed their prowess with a 3rd place finish in the 200m category on the first day, followed by a triumphant 2nd place in the 300m category on the final day.