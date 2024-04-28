Metro Manila hits record high temperature

Metro Manila has witnessed its highest air temperature in history, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

On Saturday afternoon, April 27, PAGASA recorded a scorching 38.8 degrees Celsius at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Station in Pasay City. This surpasses the previous record of 38.6 degrees Celsius logged way back on May 17, 1915, in Port Area, Manila.

The heat index, often referred to as “feels like” temperature, peaked at 45 degrees Celsius, making it unbearable for residents and commuters alike.

The high temperature is not confined to Metro Manila alone. PAGASA reports similar high temperatures in various parts of the country, including Palawan, Camarines Norte, Albay, Iloilo, and Agusan del Norte.

Experts warn that the sweltering conditions are expected to persist until May, typically the hottest month of the year.

The current warm and dry season, along with the lasting El Niño effect, worsens the situation, increasing concerns about health risks and environmental impacts.