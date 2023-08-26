Gilas Pilipinas eyes bounce-back after loss to Dominican Republic

After falling short against the Dominican Republic with a score of 87-81 during their opening match on Friday night at the Philippine Arena, Gilas Pilipinas is ready “to move on to the next one” and make a stronger comeback in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The Dominican Republic held a slim lead of 79-76 with only three minutes remaining when their star player Jordan Clarkson made an early exit from the game after incurring two successive fouls.

Despite this setback, Clarkson emphasized that a loss like this is all a part of the game.

“We played well. I think we had a chance to win. Some calls did not go our way, but that is part of the game,” Clarkson told the media.

“We will come back and try to get the next one. Just keep competing like we did in there, and just fight hard… Some things did not go our way towards the end. But, we just got to finish well and move on to the next one,” he added.

Clarkson expressed his confidence that the team will bounce back stronger in their match against Angola, scheduled for Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.