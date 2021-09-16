Filipino boxer KJ Natuplag knocks out Berrio during Countdown to the Middle-East Crown bout in Dubai

Filipino boxer KJ Natuplag showed his prowess and skills in the ring, bringing his opponent, seasoned boxing veteran Argel Berrio from Colombia to his knees during the non-title fight at the recently held “Middle East Crown Series-2” at Al Habtoor in Dubai. Natuplag’s fight took place as one of the bouts during the event that took place last September 12, from 7:00 pm to 2:00 am UAE time, (11:00pm to 6:00 am PH Time).

Natuplag overwhelmed Berrio with an upper cross combo and a well-timed right uppercut during the first three rounds of the bout which nearly knocked out Berrio during the 8-round non-title fight which was part of the bouts of the “Middle East Crown Series-2” promoted by Mr. David John and Mr. Dunstan Rozairo from DJMC Events.

Boxing Analyst Nissi Icasiano, in an interview with PTV Sports, said that the 24-year-old Filipino boxer was an aggressive fighter in the ring, forcing even a boxing veteran to fall on his knees during the bout.

“Hindi biro ang nakalaban niya (Natuplag) kasi si Argel Berrio ay beterano ng 26 fights. And third round, pinalasap na niya kay Berrio ang kanyang punching power. From there, alam na ni KJ na kanya ang laban,” said Icasiano.

Natuplag is currently a student who said that amid his training and fights, he continues to pursue his education at the Benguet State University (BSU) – College of Human Kinetics. Despite the four-hour time difference between the UAE and the Philippines, Natuplag remains committed to hitting the books to finish his course, and balances his time between training and his studies daily.

“Kada umaga tumatakbo ako ng mga 30-40 minutes tapos pagkapahinga, pumapasok na ako sa online class ko sa BSU, tapos mga alas-tres nag e-ensayo na kami,” shared Natuplag.

He shared that it was his friend who enticed him to try his luck in boxing. He is currently being handled by Brico Santig and Coach Jun for his training. His win in Dubai ends his three-game losing streak since 2019 and is now bound for more wins under his belt.

“Kumpara nung unang laban ko, ngayong naka pag adjust na ako sa klima kasi sobrang init, halos hindi ko kinaya. Pati condition ko mas maganda ngayon,” said Natuplag in an interview with Score Cordillera.

Since his fight last June, DJMC Events made Natuplag stay back in Dubai to train him and prepare him for the fight that took place last September 12.

Today, at nine wins, three losses, and two draws – Icasiano states that Natuplag is one of the Filipino boxers to watch out for especially when he reaches his peak.

“May future si KJ and may lakas, masipag sumuntok, at higit sa lahat, may pusong mandirigmang Pinoy. And tatandaan natin, he’s only 24.” added Icasiano.

Middle East Crown Series-2 was conceptualized and promoted in the UAE through DJMC events, an events management company known for its string of successful sporting, leisure, and business events in Dubai such as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, Momoland Concert, Limasawa Cultural Show, Pinoy Fest 2018, Fiestahan 2018, and more.