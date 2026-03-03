Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Armed Forces prepared to counter any form of threats, official says

The UAE Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any threats to the country’s territorial sovereignty, an official from Ministry of Defence (MOD) said Tuesday during a press briefing.

Major General Abdul Nasser Al Humaidi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said the Armed Forces remain on heightened alert as Iran continues to carry out aggressive attacks in the region. He said military units monitor developments around the clock and have strengthened early warning and surveillance systems to respond swiftly to potential escalation.

Al Humaidi said the UAE has enhanced coordination between military units under a unified command, allowing operations to be carried out efficiently and at the proper time. Combined with advanced defense systems and modern equipment, he said, these measures have enabled the country to intercept incoming threats successfully while minimizing damage and casualties.

He also assured the public that recent damages reported in the country was not the result of successful hostile attacks, but rather occurred during defensive interception operations. The defense systems, he said, successfully neutralized incoming threats in accordance with established rules of engagement, minimizing potential casualties and preventing more serious impact.

The briefing comes amid continuing regional tensions and heightened security concerns across parts of the Middle East.

