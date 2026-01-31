UAE fuel prices slightly lower in February 2026

Fuel prices in the United Arab Emirates saw a slight dip in February 2026 compared with the previous month.

According to UAE Fuel Price Committee through WAM, diesel will be priced at AED 2.52 per liter, down from AED 2.55 in January. Super “98” petrol will cost AED 2.45 per liter, a decrease of 8 fils from the previous month’s AED 2.53.

Special “95” petrol saw the largest reduction, falling to AED 2.33 per liter from AED 2.42, while E-Plus “91” will be sold at AED 2.26 per liter, down from AED 2.34.

Fuel prices in the UAE are reviewed and adjusted monthly in line with international oil market trends.