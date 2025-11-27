UAE Lottery announces final AED 100 million Lucky Day draw before unveiling the new Lucky Day Game  

The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day is set to enter an exciting new chapter, with new prize tiers and fresh ways to win, bringing a new era of thrill for players across the nation. While full details will be revealed soon, players now have a final opportunity to grab their tickets for a last chance to win the Grand Prize of AED 100 million. The final date to enter the current edition of the draw is Saturday, November 29, 2025, and the excitement is building fast.

Since its launch, The UAE Lottery has created over 100,000 winners who have taken home more than AED 147 million across 25 draws, bringing excitement to thousands of people from every corner of the country. Among them, 29-year-old Indian expat Anilkumar Bolla, who made history as the first Grand Prize winner to go home with AED 100 million. His victory turned Diwali night into a celebration he will remember for life. Now, another player could be next.

Whether participants are chasing a dream, planning their next adventure, or simply trusting their luck, Saturday, November 29 could be the day that transforms those aspirations into reality. After all, sometimes a single ticket is all it takes to spark a complete turnaround in one’s life.

With just days remaining, The UAE Lottery emphasizes the significance of this draw as it represents the last chance for participants to win the dream-fulfilling AED 100 million Grand Prize. This milestone marks not only the culmination of the current Lucky Day edition, but also a transition toward an exciting new era centered on elevated player experiences.

Looking ahead, Lucky Day is preparing to unveil a refreshed experience, and players are encouraged to stay tuned and prepare for what comes next.

Tickets are available now at www.theuaelottery.ae.